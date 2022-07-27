Memes explode on Twitter as Zomato shares nosedive to fresh 52-week low

Zomato shares continued their fall, plunging 14 percent on Wednesday, as the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended a few days ago. Immense selling pressure led to the shares touching a new 52-week low of Rs 40.60.
While the shares sharply rebounded by 4.20 percent over the previous day’s close (at the time of writing), the stock is still at a discount of 65.56 percent compared to its closing price on the day of market debut.
As nearly two-third of the price eroded, investors, traders and analysts took to social media platforms to share memes.
“This is how Zomato giving discount to their investors too,” said one Twitter user who shared the technical charts.
This is how #Zomato giving discount to their investors too 😂😂😂😂#ZomatoShares #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/wNlsoDNHqd— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 26, 2022
While one user compared Zomato’s stock price to their delivery charges, another compared it with tomato.
Dear #zomatoYour delivery charges are now higher than your stock price 😄😄😄#Zomato #ZomatoShares— Bull Trader (@Digvijapatil) July 27, 2022
Would you Buy #Zomato or Tomato? 🤪#ZomatoShares pic.twitter.com/RuCLu47Z1G— Chetna Parmar (@chetnaparmar631) July 25, 2022
Here are some of the other reactions that are doing the rounds on social media platforms.
#Zomato shareholders these days... pic.twitter.com/V6kv81NFyb— Vishwas Ved (@vishwasved) July 27, 2022
Zomato shareholders situation right now:#Zomato #Nifty #NSE #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/MPyi4JA9D5— Puru (@puru69) July 27, 2022
$ZOMATO share holders right now #Zomato #ZomatoShares #StockMarket #investing #fello pic.twitter.com/kAHwwFyyI6— Fello (YC W22) (@FelloFinance) July 26, 2022
Zomato Investors be like ...#ZomatoShares #Zomato #StockMarket pic.twitter.com/Jb2q43P7OH— Mind Bulls (@MindBulls) July 26, 2022
With the share price declining, Zomato has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap.
Zomato’s particularly volatile movement is also attributed to its shareholding pattern – with the promoters of the company holding no shares. The shares are owned by private equity and venture capital funds, employees, and founders, not classified as promoters.