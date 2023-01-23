Meghmani Organics falls for sixth day in a row after weak December quarter earnings

Recommended ArticlesView All
Meghmani had acquired Kilburn Chemicals Ltd for Rs 132 crore in December 2021 by making 100 percent upfront payment. Post this, the company incurred total capital expenditure to the tune of Rs 275 crore including the acquisition cost and commissioned the first phase in January 2023.
TiO2 is used to provide whiteness and opacity to products such as paints, coatings, plastics, papers, inks, foods, medicines, toothpastes.
Under Phase II of the expansion plan, the company said it is planning to double its capacity to 33,000 MTPA along with a captive power plant at a capital expenditure of Rs 375 crore which is expected to be commissioned by the third quarter of the next financial year.
Shares of Meghmani Organics are trading 7 percent lower at Rs 98.40.