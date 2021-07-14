Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Mega IPO rush: Dos and don’ts while investing in IPO

    Mega IPO rush: Dos and don’ts while investing in IPO

    Profile image
    By Surabhi Upadhyay | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    This week on CNBC-TV18’s special show Money Money Money, Nasser Salim, Managing Partner, FlexiCapital, Ramesh Mantri, Senior Investment Analyst, White Oak Capital and Nimesh Kampani, Let'sVenture discussed the basic question - how to evaluate a loss-making internet tech company and the dos and don'ts to keep in mind while investing in some of the upcoming high profile tech IPOs.

    The mega consumer tech initial public offering (IPO) boom has kicked off, and retail investors don't want to miss out on the action. With all the excitement and hype, it is important to go back to PF and investing basics.
    This week on CNBC-TV18’s special show Money Money Money, Nasser Salim, Managing Partner, FlexiCapital, Ramesh Mantri, Senior Investment Analyst, White Oak Capital and Nimesh Kampani, Let'sVenture discussed the basic question - how to evaluate a loss-making internet tech company and the dos and don'ts to keep in mind while investing in some of the upcoming high profile tech IPOs.
    Also read:
    5 key factors to look at while investing in IPOs
    Key factors to look at while investing in IPOs
    Valuation: See how the valuation of the company fares as compared to existing companies in the same industry. You can employ techniques like price to earnings ratio, price to book ratio and return on equity judge better.
    Investment objectives: If you have been following the sector and the company’s growth closely and truly believe in the potential of the company based on the fundamental analysis, should you consider investing in the IPO.
    Research: You must conduct thorough research and find as much as you can about the company, its promoters, financing, competitors, media coverage, and how well its industry is faring at large. In other words, make your research as in-depth as possible if you wish to make decent returns in an IPO.
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Credit card spends at 8-month low in May; HDFC Bank loses 5.3 lakh credit card customers since ban

    Next Article

    ICICI Securities positive on Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI; expects single digit growth for sector

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Wipro561.70 36.85 7.02
    Tech Mahindra1,078.50 28.35 2.70
    HCL Tech989.45 21.50 2.22
    Infosys1,576.90 31.95 2.07
    Larsen1,544.70 31.10 2.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tech Mahindra1,078.40 28.30 2.69
    HCL Tech989.50 20.30 2.09
    Infosys1,576.90 32.00 2.07
    Larsen1,544.30 30.95 2.05
    Tata Steel1,244.60 15.75 1.28

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.58250.09000.12
    Euro-Rupee87.97400.15200.17
    Pound-Rupee103.27700.25300.25
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67590.00270.40
    View More