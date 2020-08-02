Market Meet Sharad Shah, the trader whose long-term strategy is short-selling Updated : August 02, 2020 03:01 PM IST I am also bullish on defence and companies that do business with the railways. Both segments will do very well as the economy recovers. The market is hugely overpriced at this point. I am focusing on the MNC names with a market capitalization of sub-2000 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply