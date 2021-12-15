MedPlus Health IPO day 3: Issue subscribed 28 times; retail portion booked 4 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hyderabad-based MedPlus Health has been subscribed 28 times on December 15, the third day of bidding. The offer has received bids for nearly 35 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.25 crore equity shares.

MedPlus Health Services is India's second-largest pharmacy retailer with a network of over 2,000 stores across the country. It offers a wide range of pharma and wellness products, along with fast-moving consumer goods, including home and personal care products like soaps, detergents, and sanitisers. The company operates via both offline and online stores, with digital stores contributing nearly 10 percent to FY21 sales. The company is backed by known investors like Lavender Rose (owned by Warburg Pincus group) and affiliates of Premji Invest.

Retail investors subscribed 4 times to the IPO, and non-institutional subscribers put in bids against 70 times their reserved portion. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed nearly 40 times their reserved portion. The employee portion was subscribed 2 times.

The offer had seen a decent interest from investors on the first day of bidding . The issue was subscribed 70 percent by the end of the day, with retail investors leading with a 1.3 times subscription. for On day 2 of bidding, the issue was subscribed over 1.5 times, with retail investors booking 2.6 times.

The price band for the offer, which closes on December 15 is Rs 780-796 apiece. The offer comprises of fresh issue and an offer for sale, totalling Rs 1,398 (~1,400) crore. The proceeds from the offer for sale (Rs 798 crore) shall be received by the selling shareholders. The net proceeds of the issue (Rs 600 crore) will be utilised for funding the working capital requirement of the subsidiary, Optival and for general corporate purposes, the company said.

According to brokerages, at the upper price band, the shares are available at a P/E of 71.5 times (FY22E annualised), which appears to be aggressively priced.

Regardless, they have recommended subscribing to the IPO for the long-term, "considering its strong growth in revenue and PAT aided by strong store additions, improving margins, positive industry outlook, and brand value," a report by Geojit Financial Services said.

(As per subscription data available on exchanges till 14:30 pm)