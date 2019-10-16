Market
MCX shares surge 9% on robust Q2 results; Morgan Stanley raises price target
Updated : October 16, 2019 11:28 AM IST
Shares of Multicommodity Exchange of India (MCX) gained 9 percent on Wednesday on robust Q2 results
The sentiment was also bullish after global broekrage Morgan Stanley raised the stock's target price and said that it expects the stock price of the company to double in 3 years.
The company on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 71.75 crore for Q2 versus Rs 35.93 crore in the year-ago period.
