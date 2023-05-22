MCX shares fall 4.5% on weak Q4, Morgan Stanley gives ‘underweight’ call

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 134 crore in the March quarter, down 7 percent sequentially from Rs 144 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Shares of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) fell as much as 4.5 percent on Monday after the country’s largest commodity derivatives exchange on Saturday announced a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 134 crore in the March quarter, down seven percent from Rs 144 crore in the December 2022 quarter. The operating profit tumbled 94 percent to Rs 2 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 33 crore in the previous quarter. Software expenses continued to affect the bottom line. Software expenses were up 29 percent during the quarter at Rs 87 crore against Rs 68 crore in the December quarter.

MCX said that other expenses were up 12 percent to Rs 14 crore compared with Rs 12.8 crore in the previous quarter. Margins also took a massive hit, falling to two percent in the quarter from 23 percent in the previous quarter.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) was down a huge 86 percent to Rs 5 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 39 crore in the previous quarter.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 19.09 per equity share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 2023.

The Street is now waiting for the company’s switch to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) as its service provider. MCX had announced in September 2022 that it would be transitioning to a new trading platform from TCS as the revised fee demand from 63 Moons Technologies could not be met.

After the earnings announcement, global investment firm Morgan Stanley gave an ‘underweight’ call on the MCX stock with a target price of Rs 1,125 per share. This indicates a downside potential of around 17 percent from the stock’s previous close of Rs 1,349.45 on BSE on Friday.

Morgan Stanley said that the big Q4 miss was driven by lower operating revenue and higher tax rate. It noted that the tax rate in the quarter was reported at 61 percent, which was much higher than expected. Software support charges also remained elevated, it added.

The MCX stock was trading at Rs 1,320.35, down 2.2 percent, at 9:32 am on BSE on Monday after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 1,289.20 earlier in the session.