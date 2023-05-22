English
MCX shares fall 4.5% on weak Q4, Morgan Stanley gives 'underweight' call

MCX shares fall 4.5% on weak Q4, Morgan Stanley gives 'underweight' call

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 12:58:43 PM IST (Published)

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 134 crore in the March quarter, down 7 percent sequentially from Rs 144 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Shares of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) fell as much as 4.5 percent on Monday after the country’s largest commodity derivatives exchange on Saturday announced a weak set of earnings for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 134 crore in the March quarter, down seven percent from Rs 144 crore in the December 2022 quarter. The operating profit tumbled 94 percent to Rs 2 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 33 crore in the previous quarter. Software expenses continued to affect the bottom line. Software expenses were up 29 percent during the quarter at Rs 87 crore against Rs 68 crore in the December quarter.


MCX said that other expenses were up 12 percent to Rs 14 crore compared with Rs 12.8 crore in the previous quarter. Margins also took a massive hit, falling to two percent in the quarter from 23 percent in the previous quarter.

