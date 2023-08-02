This analyst recommends buying Voltas and selling MCX — here’s why

2 Min Read
Aditya Agarwala, the Head of Research & Investments at Invest4edu, has recommended selling MCX and buying Voltas for today's trade.
As markets exhibit signs of volatility and weakness, investors are often on the lookout for stock-specific ideas to navigate these uncertain times. Aditya Agarwala, the Head of Research & Investments at Invest4edu, has come forth with two intriguing stock recommendations for today's trade.
Analysing the charts of MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), Agarwala observes a prevailing selling pressure in the stock. As a result, he suggests going short on MCX, aiming for a downside target of Rs 1,540, while setting a stop loss at Rs 1,630 on the upside.
It is essential to note that MCX has registered an impressive gain of more than 6 percent over the past month.
Turning his attention to Voltas, Agarwala identifies an interesting buying opportunity. Although the stock had not actively participated in the previous market rally, it appears to be gearing up to break the trend and emerge as a potential winner.
Particularly when the overall markets are experiencing a decline, Voltas presents a promising prospect. The risk-to-reward ratio at current levels favors initiating long positions. Agarwala recommends buying Voltas with a target range of Rs 825 to Rs 830 on the upside, and a stop loss set at Rs 780 on the downside.
It is worth mentioning that shares of Voltas have surged more than 5 percent in the last month.
First Published: Aug 2, 2023 1:12 PM IST
