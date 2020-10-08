  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment: Registrar Alankit's website crashes as investors rush to check allotment status

Updated : October 08, 2020 12:52 PM IST

The website of Alankit Assignments, the registrar for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO crashed on Wednesday as investors rush to check allotment status.
The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed an overwhelming response from investors
The unblocking of funds from ASBA account is likely to start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment: Registrar Alankit's website crashes as investors rush to check allotment status

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Net equity outflow at Rs 1,009 crore in September, says AMFI

Net equity outflow at Rs 1,009 crore in September, says AMFI

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at day's high, over 1%; Wipro rallies 10% post buyback plan

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty at day's high, over 1%; Wipro rallies 10% post buyback plan

Strong gold loan portfolio added to Q2 growth: CSB Bank CEO

Strong gold loan portfolio added to Q2 growth: CSB Bank CEO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement