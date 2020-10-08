Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment: Registrar Alankit's website crashes as investors rush to check allotment status

The website of Alankit Assignments, the registrar for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO crashed on Wednesday as investors rush to check allotment status.

The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed an overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 157.4 times during September 29-October 1.

However, subscribers to the issue can alternatively check their allotment status on BSE.

1) Go to the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders".

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account is likely to start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.

Shares will list on exchanges on October 12. The status will only appear post allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The IPO market has heated up since equities rebounded following the pandemic crash. Particularly, investors have coveted IPOs of digital and pharma/chemicals companies with issues such as Happiest Minds, Route Mobile and Chemcom Speciality Chemicals doubling investors' money.