Market
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO allotment: Registrar Alankit's website crashes as investors rush to check allotment status
Updated : October 08, 2020 12:52 PM IST
The website of Alankit Assignments, the registrar for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO crashed on Wednesday as investors rush to check allotment status.
The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed an overwhelming response from investors
The unblocking of funds from ASBA account is likely to start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.