CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks | Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics on the radar

Top stock picks | Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics on the radar

Sacchitanand Uttekar, a technical analyst at Tradebulls, has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 7, 2023 11:27:04 AM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Top stock picks | Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics on the radar
Sacchitanand Uttekar, a technical analyst at Tradebulls, has identified two standout stock selections for the current day: Mazagon Dock and Hindustan Aeronautics.

Share Market Live


Uttekar’s first buy is on Mazagon Dock, a prominent player in India's defense and shipbuilding sector. He points out a critical breakout that suggests significant potential for this stock. Over the last four weeks, Mazagon Dock struggled to sustain itself above the Rs 1,950-1,960 mark. However, a recent breakout has caught the attention.
"The way that particular breakout shaped up," says Uttekar, "it was a clear-cut move that this particular momentum could last right up to Rs 2,130, where a specific wave pattern is indicating a price target."
This bullish sentiment is supported by a notable gain of more than 13 percent in the past month. Uttekar advises investors to take advantage of any potential declines in Mazagon Dock's stock price as opportunities to establish fresh long positions, targeting a pattern target of around Rs 2,130.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a renowned aerospace and defense company in India, is another stock that Uttekar recommends to his clients. Observing the recent trading sessions, Uttekar notes HAL's persistent attempts to breach the Rs 4,000 mark.
"Even here," Uttekar remarks, "we are comfortable trading this particular momentum. We are expecting a move towards Rs 4,130 eventually, and even here, I think the stop loss can be placed somewhere close to around Rs 4,030." The stock is up more than 7 percent in the last month.
Catch all the stock market live updates here.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 11:26 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picks

Recommended Articles

View All
From Mazagon to Cochin Shipyard, India's shipbuilders have doubled their market cap in 2023

From Mazagon to Cochin Shipyard, India's shipbuilders have doubled their market cap in 2023

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

PVR Inox Share Price: Stock nearing record high after release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Gadar 2 success

PVR Inox Share Price: Stock nearing record high after release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, Gadar 2 success

Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex at day's high, shipbuilder stocks hit record high

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50, Sensex at day's high, shipbuilder stocks hit record high

Sept 7, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X