English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Max Financial gets IRDAI nod to acquire remaining 5% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo in Max Life

Max Financial gets IRDAI nod to acquire remaining 5% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo in Max Life

Max Financial gets IRDAI nod to acquire remaining 5% stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo in Max Life
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Nov 28, 2022 9:33 AM IST (Updated)

This transaction entails purchase of 9.91 crore shares of Max Life at Rs 85 per share by MFSL, the parent company of Max Life, as per the put/call option approved by the MFSL Board on March 3, 2020 and subsequently by its shareholders on May 27, 2020.

Max Financial Services Limited (MFSL) on Monday said that it has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to purchase the balance 5.17 percent stake held by Mitsui Sumitomo Company Limited (MSI) in Max Life Insurance Company Limited (Max Life). The transaction is expected to be concluded in the next fortnight, it said in a regulatory filing.

Recommended Articles

View All
Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

Income tax portal enables co-browsing feature — How does it help you in ITR filing?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read


This transaction entails purchase of 9.91 crore shares of Max Life at Rs 85 per share by MFSL, the parent company of Max Life, as per the put/call option approved by the MFSL Board on March 3, 2020 and subsequently by its shareholders on May 27, 2020, it said.
Analjit Singh, Chairman at Max Group, said “We thank IRDAI for this approval. The transaction will make the holding company structure simpler and help consolidate our shareholding in Max Life which will benefit all our shareholders by attracting more investor interest.”
Earlier, Max Financial held a 72.52 percent stake in Max Life and MSI had 25.48 percent stake. In December 2020, MFSL swapped 20.57 percent of the paid-up equity share capital in Max Life held by MSI to MFSL in exchange for 21.87 percent of issued and paid-up share capital of MFSL (Share Swap Transaction).
In March 2021, MSI acquired 0.26 percent stake from Axis Bank, as a result MSI’s stake in Max Life increased to 5.17 percent. Subsequently, MFSL was awaiting this approval from IRDAI for the transfer of balance stake of 5.17 percent held by MSI.
Post completion of MSI balance stake buyout of 5.17 percent,  MFSL shareholding in Max Life will increase to 87 percent, the filing said.
Max Financial owns and actively manages an 81.83 percent majority stake in Max Life Insurance, India’s largest non-bank, private life insurance company. Analjit Singh and sponsor family holds 14.7 percent.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Axis bankIRDAIMax FinancialMax LifeMitsui Sumitomo

Next Article

Cumulative recovery rate under insolvency resolution falls to 30.18 pc in September qtr: Report

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng