Shares of automobile manufacturers were on the radar of investors today as the market reacted negatively to all big auto players after many of them announced their sales figures for the month of June after the market hours on Friday, July 1.

Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), and Bajaj Auto opened in the green but extended losses as the day advanced.

Share of Hero MotoCorp fell 1 percent to touch a low of Rs 2,731 on the BSE. The company’s total sales in June stood at 4.85 lakh units vs 4.69 lakh units in June 2021.

Also read:

TVS Motors was down 3.6 percent. The company on Friday reported a 22 percent rise in total sales at 3,08,501 units in June, from 2,51,886 units last year.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra fell 2.59 percent at Rs 1,079.9 on the BSE. The SUV maker's passenger vehicle sales jumped 59 percent to 26,880 units in June, from 16,913 units a year ago.

Ashok Leyland’s sales went up 125 percent year-on-year (YoY) at 14,531 units vs 6,448 units. The stocks although dipped close to 1.5 percent.

Bajaj Auto sales remained flat at 3,47,004 units in June as compared to 3,46,136 units in the same month last year. However, the shares gained after 3 days of consecutive fall.