By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Maruti Suzuki share price are on an uptrend as India's largest carmaker sees no impact of the higher interest rate regime on the demand environment. A clear picture, however, will emerge only when the semiconductor shortage issue is addressed, its management said.

Maruti Suzuki share price surged as much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday, a day after a senior official at India's largest carmaker said that the higher interest rate has not adversely impacted demand. A clear picture of the demand environment, however, will reflect only after the issue of semi-conductor shortage is resolved, he added.

”Theoretically speaking, it should have a negative impact because interest rates going up (have an impact on) discretionary spending, which also includes spending on cars… but at the moment that, we are not feeling that.”

The hike in interest rates has not yet impacted demand for vehicles but the real picture will emerge once the semiconductor shortage issue is addressed and production gets normalised, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points earlier this month, taking the overall repo rate—the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks—to 5.4 percent.

The launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza has added to the bookings, taking the pending orders to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Srivastava added.

According to Srivastava, the demand was earlier impacted as there were supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, particularly the semiconductor shortage issues, that impacted production.

Maruti Suzuki completed forty years of its foundation in August this year. Forty years back, the Union cabinet approved Maruti Udyog's proposal to manufacture small-size cars in collaboration with Japanese auto giant Suzuki. After four decades, the company now exports 6 lakh cars annually to more than 100 countries.

In a talk with CNBC-TV18, on the future of the automobile sector in India, RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki said, "I think we have almost unlimited potential going ahead in expanding the car market."

So far this year, Maruti Suzuki stock price has surged more than 15 percent. At 2.25 pm, Maruti Suzuki share price was quoting at Rs 8,722 apiece on BSE, up 1.14 percent. The stock opened at Rs 8,600 and hit the day's high at Rs 8,754.