    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Maruti Suzuki surges on robust demand for Grand Vitara and Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki surges on robust demand for Grand Vitara and Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki surges on robust demand for Grand Vitara and Brezza
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Maruti Suzuki share price are on an uptrend as India's largest carmaker sees no impact of the higher interest rate regime on the demand environment. A clear picture, however, will emerge only when the semiconductor shortage issue is addressed, its management said.

    Maruti Suzuki share price surged as much as 1.5 percent on Tuesday, a day after a senior official at India's largest carmaker said that the higher interest rate has not adversely impacted demand. A clear picture of the demand environment, however, will reflect only after the issue of semi-conductor shortage is resolved, he added.
    ”Theoretically speaking, it should have a negative impact because interest rates going up (have an impact on) discretionary spending, which also includes spending on cars… but at the moment that, we are not feeling that.”
    The hike in interest rates has not yet impacted demand for vehicles but the real picture will emerge once the semiconductor shortage issue is addressed and production gets normalised, said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) at Maruti Suzuki.
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points earlier this month, taking the overall repo rate—the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks—to 5.4 percent.
    The launch of new products such as Grand Vitara and Brezza has added to the bookings, taking the pending orders to 3.87 lakh units, from around 2.8 lakh in the last quarter, Srivastava added.
    According to Srivastava, the demand was earlier impacted as there were supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, particularly the semiconductor shortage issues, that impacted production.
    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki says interest rate hikes haven't affected demand
    Maruti Suzuki completed forty years of its foundation in August this year. Forty years back, the Union cabinet approved Maruti Udyog's proposal to manufacture small-size cars in collaboration with Japanese auto giant Suzuki. After four decades, the company now exports 6 lakh cars annually to more than 100 countries.
    In a talk with CNBC-TV18, on the future of the automobile sector in India, RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki said, "I think we have almost unlimited potential going ahead in expanding the car market."
    So far this year, Maruti Suzuki stock price has surged more than 15 percent. At 2.25 pm, Maruti Suzuki share price was quoting at Rs 8,722 apiece on BSE, up 1.14 percent. The stock opened at Rs 8,600 and hit the day's high at Rs 8,754.
    Also Read: India has unlimited potential in expanding its car market, says RC Bhargava

    Tags

    auto stocksmaruti stock priceMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaStock marketstock price

    Previous Article

    M&M shares race on EV charge as Nomura sees 23% upside

    Next Article

    India has unlimited potential in expanding its car market, says RC Bhargava

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng