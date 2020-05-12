Auto Maruti Suzuki shares fall ahead of Q4 earnings; brokerages expect sharp decline in profit, revenue Updated : May 12, 2020 11:55 AM IST The automaker had posted revenue of Rs 21,460 crore and profit of Rs 1,800 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. As per brokerages, India's largest carmaker is expected to witness a sharp fall in profit and volumes in Q4. The stock fell as much as 4.8 percent to Rs 4,692.85 per share on the BSE. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365