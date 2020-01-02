Maruti Suzuki in the fast lane; brokerages expect double-digit returns

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India traded with modest gains in the morning trade on BSE on January 2.

The stock remained under pressure for the year gone by, hit by a slump in demand owing to weakness in the economy, changes in regulatory norms and shift in technology.

For the year 2019, Maruti's shares ended with a loss of 1.3 percent against the 11.27 fall in BSE Auto index and a 14.38 rise in the benchmark Sensex.

Brokerages now believe the automaker is showing signs of improvement and the year 2020 is expected to turn out to be positive for the stock.

The country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer sold 1.33 lakh units in December 2019 against 1.28 lakh units in the corresponding period of 2018.

The growth driven by domestic and exports was 3.9 percent YoY which was largely in line with a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 which was pegged at 1.32 lakh units.

What do top brokerages say?

Global financial firm Citi has maintained a buy recommendation on Maruti with a target price of Rs 8,400 per share, which translates in an upside of nearly 15 percent from the stock's closing price of January 1.

Citi said Maruti's new models and weak base aided the volume growth in December and the company is well-positioned to wade through the expected choppiness in demand.

"Main models are already as per BS-VI norms and petrol Brezza should augment its passenger vehicles (PV) position," Citi added.

The improvement in Maruti's December sales volume is fanning the belief that the slowdown woes are behind for the company as the demand for PVs is improving while inventory levels are also normalising.

BofA (Bank of America) Securities in a December 16 report, upgraded Maruti's stock to a 'buy' from a 'neutral' and raised the target price to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450.

BofA Securities highlighted that Maruti has maintained its market share close to 50 percent in the year 2019 despite the weak volume growth for the PV industry.

"Our channel checks suggest retail demand has improved year-on-year (YoY) in recent months, inventory levels are under control and high discounts seen in September and October are easing off. We estimate volume growth of 10 percent each in FY21 and FY22 as Maruti is less impacted by the BS-VI transition as the company has already transitioned 60 percent of vehicles," said BofA Securities.

BofA Securities expects Maruti Suzuki’s earnings growth to bottom in FY20 and improve materially in FY21 and FY22. It expects a 26 percent earnings per share (EPS) CAGR for FY20-22E, led by volume uptick of 10 percent each in FY21 and FY22E as macro factors improve, lower channel stress and lesser impact from BS6.

Given the sharp decline in margins in FY20 and potential recovery from the second half of FY21, BofA Securities said its estimate of earnings improvement is back-ended because of which the stock still looks expensive on an on-year forward basis. "However, on FY22E earnings, the stock is currently trading at 21 times P/E, which is below its historical average of 25 times," BofA Securities said.

JP Morgan in a report on December 18 said it has an 'overweight' view on the stock while raising the target price to Rs 8,200 from Rs 7,900.

JP Morgan also believes steep down-cycle for PVs is likely nearing the end.

"After almost 13-14 percent YoY decline in PVs in F20, we see a case for a gradual recovery over FY21-22 (9 percent CAGR) with regulatory headwinds largely behind, easing financing environment, new product launches and expectation of rural demand improvement," JP Morgan said.

"A potential bounce-back in margins is under-appreciated in our view and could be a source of earnings upside as market fundamentals improve. Risk reward is favourable with F21E PE at 27 times (near 5-year average) and 25 percent EPS CAGR in FY20-22E," JP Morgan said.

Things are showing clear signs of improvement for Maruti but the company has to show sustained improvement. The weak macroeconomic environment remains a major risk for it.

"The retail sales showed mere a bounce rather than a recovery. It was on BS-IV inventory discounts that pushed up December sales. January and February month will be very critical," said Sameer Kalra, founder of Target Investing.

