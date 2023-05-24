This analyst recommends buying Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints — here’s why

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts, and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.

Market analyst Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks for trading opportunities: Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints.

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward-sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.

Agarwala recommends setting a target price of Rs 9,600 on the upside while implementing a stop loss at Rs 9,150 on the downside to manage potential risks.

Over the past month, Maruti Suzuki's shares have experienced a commendable growth rate, surging by more than 9 percent.

Moving on to the paints industry, Asian Paints has been performing well, capturing the market's attention. However, another player in this space, Berger Paints, is particularly intriguing.

Taking note of the favourable conditions surrounding Berger Paints, it is considered a worthwhile choice by Agarwala. Investors can consider going long on Berger Paints at the current level, expecting a target price of Rs 655 on the upside.

To mitigate potential losses, Agarwala recommends keeping a stop loss at Rs 624.

Berger Paints has also showcased positive growth in the past month, with its stock appreciating by over 7 percent.

Disclaimer

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.