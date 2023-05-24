This analyst recommends buying Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints — here’s why

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts, and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.
Market analyst Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks for trading opportunities: Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints.
Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward-sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.
Agarwala recommends setting a target price of Rs 9,600 on the upside while implementing a stop loss at Rs 9,150 on the downside to manage potential risks.
Over the past month, Maruti Suzuki's shares have experienced a commendable growth rate, surging by more than 9 percent.
Moving on to the paints industry, Asian Paints has been performing well, capturing the market's attention. However, another player in this space, Berger Paints, is particularly intriguing.
Taking note of the favourable conditions surrounding Berger Paints, it is considered a worthwhile choice by Agarwala. Investors can consider going long on Berger Paints at the current level, expecting a target price of Rs 655 on the upside.
To mitigate potential losses, Agarwala recommends keeping a stop loss at Rs 624.
Berger Paints has also showcased positive growth in the past month, with its stock appreciating by over 7 percent.
Disclaimer
: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: May 24, 2023 1:01 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here'r some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India
May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth
May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance
May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read