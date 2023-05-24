English
This analyst recommends buying Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints — here’s why

By Sonal Bhutra   | Mangalam Maloo  May 24, 2023 1:01:23 PM IST (Published)

Market analyst Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks for trading opportunities: Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints.

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward-sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.
Agarwala recommends setting a target price of Rs 9,600 on the upside, while implementing a stop loss at Rs 9,150 on the downside to manage potential risks.
