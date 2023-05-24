This analyst recommends buying Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints — here’s why

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts, and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.

Market analyst Aditya Agarwala of Invest4edu has identified two stocks for trading opportunities: Maruti Suzuki and Berger Paints.

Maruti Suzuki is looking attractive on the charts and is on the verge of a breakout from a downward-sloping trend line. Agarwala preempted this breakout, suggesting that investors may consider taking a long position at the current levels.

Agarwala recommends setting a target price of Rs 9,600 on the upside, while implementing a stop loss at Rs 9,150 on the downside to manage potential risks.