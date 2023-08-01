Top stock picks | Maruti, Hindalco, Power Grid, Bajaj Auto, Indusind Bank and ICICI Bank on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these stock recommendations for Tuesday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Maruti Suzuki. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 9,770 for an upside target of Rs 9,950. Shares have remained flat in the last month.

Secondly, Thakkar recommends to buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 455 and a price target of Rs 480. The stock is up more than 10 percent over the last month.

Power Grid is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 272 and a stop loss of Rs 260. The stock has gained over 2 percent in the last month.

Finally, he recommends a buy call on Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,500 for a target of Rs 2,630. Shares have gained more than 9 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Auto as it has recorded highest ever closing high. The stock also comes out of a long three-week consolidation. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 4,850. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on HDFC Life. He advises a stop loss of Rs 655. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Indusind Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. it is one midcap bank where buying is justified for short-term traders as well as for positional investors even now. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,380. The stock has gained more than 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Polycab India. He advises to put a stop loss of Rs 4,610 and go long. Shares have gained more than 36 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 120 and a price target of Rs 132 on the upside. the stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 986 and a target of Rs 1,050-1,080. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.