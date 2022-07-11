Marksans Pharma shares fell as much as 4.5 percent on Monday after the company's board gave nod to a buyback of equity worth up to Rs 60 crore.

After market-hours on Friday, the company said its board of directors had approved the proposal to buy back shares through open market transactions. The maximum share buyback price will be Rs 60 per share.

The Mumbai-based drug maker aims to utilise the cash to reward shareholders. This is the first buyback by the pharmaceutical firm amid challenges emanating from high input costs and pricing pressure in the US market.

Assuming that the maximum shares are purchased, the holding of the promoter group will increase to 49.46 percent after the buyback, from 48.25 percent as of March 31, 2022.

In that case, the post-buyback public shareholding will stand at 50.54 percent from 51.75 percent.