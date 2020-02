Commodities

Equity, debt, currency markets shut today for Mahashivratri

Updated : February 21, 2020 07:51 AM IST

Financial markets will resume trading on Monday, February 24.

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.37 percent at 12,080.85 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.37 percent lower at 41,170.12.