In this edition of the Market Unplugged Podcast, CNBCTV18.com Editor Santosh Nair talks to CNBC-TV18 National News Editor Prashant Nair about all the technical factors that could push up the Sensex and Nifty to record highs. They discuss why the action has now shifted from second line stocks to frontline stocks and why PSU bank stocks could continue to climb higher.

Prashant also highlights the broad earnings performance of mid and small cap stocks, the outlook for steel stocks, and why they continue to have some steam left in them.

Lastly, they discuss key triggers to keep an eye out for in the upcoming week.