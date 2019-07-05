Economy
Markets turn volatile on Budget day; Sensex at 39,800, Nifty below 11,900; Nifty Metals slip
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:03 PM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices remained muted on Friday during Union Budget 2019 announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
FMCG, banks and financial services were trading slightly higher while metal, IT and realty sectors slipped more than 1 percent during the afternoon trade.
Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major stock gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more