Markets turn volatile on Budget day; Sensex at 39,800, Nifty below 11,900; Nifty Metals slip

Indian equity benchmark indices remained muted on Friday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the maiden general budget of second Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha.

At 01:00 PM, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 105.18 points or 0.26 percent at 39,802.88, and the Nifty 50 was trading 47.10 points or 0.39 percent lower at 11,899.65. The Nifty midcap and smallcap indices were trading 0.23 percent and 0.12 percent lower, respectively.

Among the sectoral indices, FMCG, banks and financial services were trading slightly higher while metal, IT and realty sectors slipped more than 1 percent during the afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hovered near two-month highs on Friday as investors braced for US employment data, a key release that could stoke or temper market expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major stock gainers. YES Bank, ONGC, Wipro, UPL and Indian Oil Corporation were the top losers.



Capital infusion of Rs 70,000 crore towards PSU banks.



Reduced promoter holding from 75 percent to 65 percent.



100 percent foreign direct investment in insurance intermediaries..



Set divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for FY20.



To allow FPIs to invest in listed securities of RITES, InVITs.



Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.