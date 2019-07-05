In association with
Opening Bell: Sensex reclaims 40,000, Nifty holds 11,950
Markets turn volatile on Budget day; Sensex at 39,800, Nifty below 11,900; Nifty Metals slip

Updated : July 05, 2019 01:03 PM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices remained muted on Friday during Union Budget 2019 announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
FMCG, banks and financial services were trading slightly higher while metal, IT and realty sectors slipped more than 1 percent during the afternoon trade. 
Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major stock gainers.
