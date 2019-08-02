Markets this week: TCS, Bharti Airtel top gainers; Indiabulls Housing Fin, ZEEL, Vedanta among top losers
Updated : August 02, 2019 06:54 PM IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services ended 4.6 percent up this week, quoting at Rs 2,173 per share at Friday's close.
ZEEL shares ended 15.5 percent lower this week despite promoters clinching a Rs 4,224 crore deal to sell 11 percent stake in the company.
Strides Pharma, Chola Investment, Ajanta Pharma, Voltas and Tata Global Beverages were among top midcap gainers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more