Markets this week: TCS, Bharti Airtel top gainers; Indiabulls Housing Fin, ZEEL, Vedanta among top losers

Indian shares reversed course and ended higher on Friday, led by gains in IT and auto stocks, after a media report said the government was discussing the tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and its impact on markets.

Markets, however, ended in the red for the week as weak earnings and comments around the US Federal Reserve’s future rate cuts and Washington’s tariffs on China clouded investor sentiment.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.16 percent higher at 10,997.35, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.27 percent at 37,118.22.

For the week the NSE Nifty was 2.5 percent lower and the BSE Sensex was down 1.88 percent, recording their worst weekly fall in three weeks.

Here are the top gainers and losers from the NSE this week:

Nifty Gainers

TCS: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services ended 4.6 percent up this week, quoting at Rs 2,173 per share at Friday's close. Shares gained this week as most brokerages favour the stock.

Bharti Airtel: Sunil Bharti Mittal-promoted telco's shares surged 2.6 percent this week despite widening losses in the June quarter but better ARPU. Brokerages are positive on the stock with most of them giving buy calls. The stock settled at Rs 347 per share at close.

Asian Paints: The decorative paints company's shares added 1.23 percent this week after posting an 18 percent increase in net profit at Rs 672.06 crore. Shares surged 2.88 percent on Friday, settling at Rs 1548 per share.

HCL Tech: Shares of the IT major gained almost a percent this week, quoting at Rs 1010.50 at close, down by 1.08 percent.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's shares surged 0.4 percent this week after its net profit jumped 15 percent to Rs 1,755 crore. Most brokerages remain positive on the stock. HUL shares clsoed at Rs 1737.45 at Friday's close, up 0.36 percent.

Nifty Losers

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The mortgage firm dipped 6.19 percent on Friday, quoting at Rs 489.65 per share. For the week, the housing finance stock has corrected by 21.6 percent amid allegation of corporate misgovernance and liquidity crisis. On Friday, it said it will buy back bonds worth up to $50 million, which is a part of its $1.5 billion bond programme.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: ZEEL shares ended 15.5 percent lower this week despite promoters clinching a Rs 4,224 crore deal to sell 11 percent stake in the company to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. The stock quoted at Rs 341.50 per share, down by 1.54 percent.

Vedanta: The mining giant corrected 12.9 percent this week as US-China trade war concerns resurfaced sending commodities prices in tailspin. The stock quoted at Rs 143, down by 1.68 percent on Friday.

Tata Motors: The Tata Group auotomobile stock corrected 11.18 percent this week as July auto sales number continue to disappoint the street. The stock quoted at Rs 130.70, up 0.89 percent.

Grasim: The metal stock also corrected by 11.08 percent this week amid US-China trade war concerns and Vodafone-Idea posting weak set of first quarter results where the company owns over 10 percent stake. At Friday's close, Grasim quoted Rs 778 per share, up 0.45 percent.