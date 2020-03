Indian shares plunged into the bear territory this week, tumbling over 9 percent this week, following sell-off in global markets as alarm over the coronavirus intensified.

Brutal selling was witnessed in the markets after the coronavirus outbreak was termed a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States suspended travel from Europe.

Markets witnessed a major decline in 2 of the 4 sessions during the week. The indices fell around 5 percent on Monday and over 8 percent on Thursday. Markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Holi'.

On Friday as well, the indices hit the lower circuit of 10 percent in the early morning deals but later staged the biggest recovery to end 4 percent higher. The Sensex ended 1,325 points higher at 34,103, while the NSE Nifty added 433 points to end at 10,024.

For the week, the Sensex was down over 3,473 points or 9.2 percent and Nifty lost 1,034 points or 9.4 percent. Nifty Midcap also lost over 11 percent in this period.

All sectors were also negative this week. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal fell over 12 percent, while Nifty IT shed 13.5 percent this week. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto lost 9-10 percent, and Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG declined 9 percent each.

Nifty gainers and losers

Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel and Eicher Motors were the only gainers on the Nifty50 index. Yes Bank surged 57 percent this week amid the ongoing crisis after the cabinet approved draft restructuring scheme for the private sector lender with LIC and SBI confirmed as buyers.

Meanwhile, Bharti Infratel and Eicher Motors were up 13 percent and 0.04 percent for the week.

Among losers, ONGC, Vedanta, GAIL, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors crashed between 20 percent and 25 percent this week. UPL, Zee, Hindalco, Adani Ports, and TCS were the other top losers.

ONGC lost 25 percent this week as oil prices continued tumbling after President Donald Trump announced the travel restrictions with Europe in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Vedanta also lost 23 percent after India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) revised downward the company's outlook to negative from stable.

Tata Motors also shed 21 percent as the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) stalled JLR's recovery.

Midcap gainers and losers

In the Nifty Midcap100 index, Whirlpool of India and MRPL were the only 2 stocks in the green for the week, up 3.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.