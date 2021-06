Indian indices snapped a 4-week gaining streak to end in the red this week. The Nifty ended around 0.7 percent lower while the Sensex fell around 0.2 percent.

Among broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index fell 3 percent for the week after 4 weeks of gains.

In Friday's session, Indian indices staged a smart recovery to end flat on Friday after declining over a percent in intra-day deals. Most indices trimmed some intraday losses adding to the recovery. The Sensex ended 21 points higher at 52,344 while the Nifty fell 8 points to settle at 15,683.

Among sectors, except FMCG & IT, all indices closed lower for the week. The Nifty Bank, meanwhile, slipped for the second straight week with the index falling nearly 1 percent. The metal index shed nearly 7 percent this week, tracking heavy sell-off in metal prices after China promised to release reserves to ease shortfall fears this week.

38 Nifty stocks gave negative returns for the week with Adani Ports, Coal India, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel as top losers. Meanwhile, HUL, HDFC Life, Infosys, and Tata Consumer were the top Nifty gainers this week.