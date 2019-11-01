Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise over 2.5%; Tata Motors, YES Bank, Zee top gainers

Indian benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Friday's choppy trade on a flat note with gains in media and metal indices capped by losses in IT and auto sectors. The Sensex ended the day with 36 points higher at 40,165, while the broader Nifty50 index added 13 points to end the day at 11,891.

For the week, the benchmark indices gained with the Sensex up 2.8 percent, while the Nifty gaining 2.6 percent.

Among sectoral indices this week, the Nifty Media surged up 11 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank soared 10.5 percent and the Nifty Metal rallied over 6 percent. Nifty Auto also rose 5 percent, while Nifty IT was up 3.8 percent. Nifty Bank also added over 3 percent for the week.

Nifty gainers

Tata Motors, Zee, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, SBI, and Tata Steel were the top gainers for the week, up between 10 and 38 percent.

Tata Motors rose 38 percent after the auto major reported higher-than-expected earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The country's largest automobile manufacturer reported a lower-than-expected net loss of Rs 216.56 crore

YES Bank added 28 percent after the lender informed exchanges that a global entity has made a binding offer to invest $1.2 billion in the cash-starved lender through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory, board and shareholders approvals.

Nifty losers

Bharti Infratel, PowerGrid, Titan, Adani Ports, and Asian Paints were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week, down between 1.5 and 6.6 percent.

Bharti Infratel lost 6.6 percent after the apex court ruled that telecom operators need to pay the government licence fee dues, along with penalties, totalling Rs 92,000 crore.

Mid cap gainers and losers

Dish TV emerged as the biggest gainer among midcaps, rising 38 percent this week. Reliance Infra, Reliance capital, Future Consumer, RBL Bank, and Dilip Buildicon were the other major midcap gainers, up 18-27 percent.

Among losers, Apollo Hospitals fell the most, down 4 percent this week. Meanwhile, Jubilant Life Sciences, Syngene, Coromandel Intl, and Bata India fell 1-4 percent.