Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise over 2.5%; Tata Motors, YES Bank, Zee top gainers

Updated : November 01, 2019 04:22 PM IST

For the week, the benchmark indices gained with the Sensex up 2.8 percent, while the Nifty gaining 2.6 percent.
Among sectoral indices this week, the Nifty Media surged up 11 percent, while the Nifty PSU Bank soared 10.5 percent and the Nifty Metal rallied over 6 percent.
Tata Motors, Zee, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing, SBI, and Tata Steel were the top gainers for the week, up 10-38 percent.
