Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Updated : December 13, 2019 04:09 PM IST

Among sectoral indices this week, the Nifty PSU Bank surged 4.5 percent, while the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Auto were up over 3 percent each.
YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Zee, Bharti Inftarel and TCS were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week, down between 2.4 and 17 percent.
Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, Info Edge, SPARC, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank were the other major midcap gainers, up 7-9.5 percent for the week.
