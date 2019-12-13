Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Indian shares ended the week a percent higher as positive global developments boosted sentiment. Optimism over US-China deal and US Federal Reserve keeping rates steady and signalling rate settings were likely to remain accommodative lifted indices.

Indian shares rose on Friday, led by gains metal, banks and auto stocks, as trade tensions between the United States and China eased, boosting risk appetite. The rupee also remained strong, after hitting its highest since September 30 at 70.510 earlier in the session.

The BSE Sensex settled 428 points higher at 41,010, and the Nifty50 ended 115 points higher at 12,087. For the week both the Sensex and the Nifty added 1.4 percent each. The Nifty Midcap also rose 1 percent for the week.

Among sectoral indices this week, the Nifty PSU Bank surged 4.5 percent, while the Nifty Metal and the Nifty Auto were up over 3 percent each. The Nifty Bank also added 2.2 percent and the Nifty Fin Services rose over 2.5 percent for the week. The Nifty Realty and the Nifty Energy also gained over 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Media lose 0.6 percent and 1 percent this week.

Nifty Gainers

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers for the week, up between 5 and 9.5 percent.

Tata Motors surged nearly 9.5 percent this week amid hopes that the Brexit could happen by January as Prime Minister Boris Johnson won UK elections.

Metal stocks were also up for the week after US President Donald Trump approved an interim trade deal with China. Tata Steel, Hindalco and Vedanta added 6.4 percent, 5.4 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Nifty Losers

YES Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Zee, Bharti Inftarel and TCS were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week, down between 2.4 and 17 percent.

YES Bank plunged nearly 17 percent this week after the lender's board failed to reach a final decision on potential investors. The bank said it is still reviewing another $1.5 billion of bids from SPGP Holdings and Canada's Erwin Singh Braich, which accounts for 60 percent of its planned $2 billion capital raising.

IT stocks fell during the week after rupee surged to over 2-month high. HCL Tech and TCS lost over 2.5 percent each.

Mid-Cap Gainers and Losers

IDBI Bank emerged as the biggest gainer among midcaps, rising 11 percent this week after the company said that it will sell up to 49 percent stake in its subsidiaries IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd (ICMS) and IDBI Intech Ltd (IIL).

Dish TV also rose over 7 percent amid media reports that direct-to-home (DTH) operations of the company and Bharti Airtel may merge.

Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, Info Edge, SPARC, Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank were the other major midcap gainers, up 7-9.5 percent for the week.

Among losers, Dewan Housing, Reliance Capital, PNB Housing Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Infra and Oberoi Realty lost between 6.5-14 percent.

Reliance Capital lost over 13 percent after the company delayed payment towards interest/principal on non-convertible debentures due on 9 December 2019.