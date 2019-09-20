Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain around 2% post FM announcements; bank, auto sectors lead
Updated : September 20, 2019 04:52 PM IST
Among Nifty gainers, Titan Company rose over 12 percent after global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal weight with a target of Rs 1,300 from Rs 1,110 per share.
Among the Nifty losers, Yes Bank was the biggest loser for the week, down 19 percent followed by Zee, TCS, NTPC, PowerGrid and Indiabulls Housing, which fell between 3-14 percent.
