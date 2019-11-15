Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end flat; Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel top gainers, Vedanta top loser
Updated : November 15, 2019 05:21 PM IST
Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries, were the top gainers for the week, up between 1.7 and 6.5 percent.
Vedanta, Hindalco, UPL, Adani Ports, UP, and IndusInd Bank were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week, down between 4 and 12 percent.
