Market Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end higher; JSW Steel top gainer, ITC top loser Updated : February 07, 2020 05:50 PM IST JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, BPCL and Titan were the top Nifty gainers, up between 7 percent and 11.5 percent Meanwhile, ITC, Zee, L&T, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp were the top laggards in the Nifty50 index this week, down 2.5-9 percent. Ajanta Pharma, HEG, Natco Pharma, JSPL, Aditya Birla Fashion, Info Edge and SRF were the major mid-cap gainers, up 9-25 percent for the week.