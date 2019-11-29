#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher; Bharti Infratel top gainer, Zee top loser

Updated : November 29, 2019 04:13 PM IST

Indian shares ended the week a percent higher with both the benchmark indices hitting record highs during the week.
Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Yes Bank, and Tata Steel were the top gainers for the week, up between 5.5 and 19 percent.
Zee, L&T, M&M, PowerGrid, Cipla, and Wipro were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week, down between two and 20 percent.
