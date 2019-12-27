Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end 0.2% lower; YES Bank, RIL top losers

Indian equity indices remained flat with a negative bias in the Christmas week amid muted domestic and global cues. Investors booked profit in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank ahead of the new year.

Benchmark equity indices on Friday ended higher, snapping three sessions of losses, led by gains in banking and energy space. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, and Infosys also boosted the indices. BSE Sensex ended 411 points higher at 41,575, while Nifty settled 119 points higher at 12,246.

Both Sensex and Nifty lost 0.2 percent each this week. However, Nifty Midcap outperformed, rising 0.5 percent for the week.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Energy fell over 1 percent, while Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG lost 0.8 percent each this week. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank ended flat with a negative bias. Among gainers, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metals rose over 1.3 percent each.

Nifty Gainers and losers

Vedanta, Zee, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank were the top gainers of the week, up between 2.5 and 5.5 percent. ONGC, Hero Moto, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, and NTPC were among other gainers during the week.

Cipla shares rose 3 percent after the firm acquired brand name and trademark rights of Vysov for anti-diabetic drug Vildagliptin.

Meanwhile, YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Britannia, Adani Ports, and ITC were the top laggards in Nifty50 index this week, down 1.6-6.7 percent.

YES Bank plunged over 6.5 percent this week after global brokerage Citi cut target price of the stock and slashed FY20 and FY21 profit estimates.

Reliance Industries lost 3.5 percent in the week after Delhi high court ordered RIL and BG Exploration and Production India (BG), a unit of Shell India, to disclose their assets after the Centre sought to restrain them from disposing of the same.

Mid-Cap Gainers and Losers

Reliance Infra emerged as the biggest gainer among mid-caps, rising over 15 percent this week amid reports that the company has won an arbitration award of Rs 1,250 crore against Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

Indiabulls Ventures, Reliance Capital, Indian Hotels, Balkrishna Industries, and Exide Industries were the other major mid-cap gainers, up 3.8-15.5 percent for the week.

Among losers, Quess Corp, Union Bank of India, NBCC, Engineers India, Dish TV, SPARC, and GMR Infra lost between 3.5-8.5 percent for the week.