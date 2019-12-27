Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end 0.2% lower; YES Bank, RIL top losers
Updated : December 27, 2019 05:24 PM IST
For the week both the Sensex and the Nifty lost 0.2 percent each. However, the Nifty Midcap outperformed, rising 0.5 percent for the week.
Vedanta, Zee, Cipla, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank were the top gainers for the week, up between 2.5 and 5.5 percent.
Yes Bank, Reliance Industries, Britannia, Adani Ports, and ITC were the top laggards on the Nifty50 index for the week.
