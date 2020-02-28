  • SENSEX
Markets this week: Sensex down over 2,800 points, Nifty declines 7%; most stocks in the red

Updated : February 28, 2020 04:15 PM IST

The benchmark indices fell around 7 percent this week after a massive sell-off in the global stocks on growing fears that the coronavirus outbreak could turn into a pandemic and derail growth.
Sensex lost 7 percent or 2,873 points during the week, while Nifty shed 7.3 percent or 879 points.
No stock in the Nifty50 index gave positive returns for the week, while Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were the top losers.
