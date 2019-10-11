Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser
Updated : October 11, 2019 05:21 PM IST
The benchmark indices gained for the week with the Sensex up 1.2 percent, while the Nifty gaining 1.1 percent.
Broader market indices also rose with the Nifty MidCap 100 index lost 0.1 percent on a weekly basis.
Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Grasim, Bharti Infratel and Cipla were the top gainers for the week, up between 5-13 percent.
