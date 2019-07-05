Markets this week: Nifty PSU Bank up 3%, metal index falls; Indiabulls Housing top gainer

The benchmark indices ended the Budget week in the green, with Sensex up 0.3 percent and Nifty rising 0.2 percent compared to the last week. The indices gained in the first four days of the week amid excitement ahead of the Budget, however, they fell over 1 percent after the Budget presentation.

On Friday, Indian shares ended lower dragged by metal, realty, auto, and IT stocks after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Budget.

The BSE Sensex closed 395 points (1 percent) lower at 39,513, up 0.3 percent for the week, while the broader NSE Nifty50 lost 136 points (1.14 percent) to 11,811, up 0.2 percent for the week. The Nifty Midcap underperformed the indices, losing 0.7 percent for the week.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the week. The Nifty PSU Bank index rose the most, up 3 percent followed by the Nifty Fin Services (up 1.8 percent), Nifty FMCG (up 1.4 percent), and Nifty Bank (up 1.2 percent). Meanwhile, the Nifty Metal index fell the most, down 4.3 percent followed by Nifty IT (down 2.4 percent), Nifty Pharma (down 1.7 percent), Nifty Energy (down 1.4 percent), and Nifty Auto (down 1 percent).

Nifty Gainers

Indiabulls Housing was the best performer on the Nifty this week, up 19.7 percent after the company announced early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) having a face value of Rs 10 lakh each. It said that it will buy back debt worth Rs 2,705 crore from the investors before their maturity.

IndusInd Bank gained 8.6 percent after the Bajaj Financial Inclusion approved allotment of 157 lakh shares to the bank at Rs 1,709. Sentiment also remained positive as brokerages were bullish on the stock.

Bharti Airtel rose 5.2 percent after Bharti Airtel and Bharti Enterprises injected about Rs 325 crore in Airtel Payments Bank, as per regulatory documents. The fund infusion from Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 260 crore, and that from Bharti Enterprises at Rs 65 crore in the form of preference shares.

Among other gainers, UPL gained 6.7 percent, HDFC added 4 percent, Britannia was up 3 percent and Kotak Bank advanced 2.7 percent.

Nifty Losers

YES Bank fell the most this week, down 19 percent after the company acquired 9 percent shares of battery maker Eveready by invoking pledged shares following loan default by a group company.

BPCL was down 5.7 percent after the government proposed to put special additional excise duty of Re 1 per litre and road cess of Re 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.

Coal India slipped 4.7 percent this week amid caution after government raised divestment target to Rs 1.05 lakh crore from Rs 90,000 crore.

Other losers include Sun Pharma (down 6.4 percent), Vedanta (down 6.1 percent), Tata Steel (down 5.3 percent) and HCL Tech (down 4.5 percent).

MidCap Gainers

L&T Finance Holdings was the top midcap gainer for the week, up 7.7 percent after it raised $550 million through External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) from a group of top foreign lenders led by International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank group.

Bank of Baroda soared 7.3 percent after the finance minister announced Rs 70,000 PSU banks recapitalisation plan in Budget 2019.

Torrent Power rose 5.3 percent after the company entered into a power procurement arrangement with Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC).

ICICI Prudential added 2.5 percent after FM Sitharaman proposed opening up FDI in the insurance sector during the Budget speech.

Among other gainers, Colgate was up 4.5 percent, followed by Amara Raja (up 3.9 percent), Canara Bank (up 2.4 percent), and Piramal Enterprises (up 2.3 percent).

MidCap Losers

Strides Pharma was the top loser in midcap space, down 5.6 percent for the week after the company received a warning letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) relating to the Puducherry facility

JSPL declined 5.6 percent after a special court in Delhi on July 1 ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for framing of charges against Naveen Jindal and four others in a coal scam case related to a coal block allocation in Madhya Pradesh.

Voltas lost 4.3 percent after FM Sitharaman in Budget 2019 announced increasing excise duty on split ACs from 10 percent to 20 percent.

Mindtree slipped 4.2 percent after it said that L&T has "acquired control" of the company with a 60.06 percent stake and has been categorised as a promoter.