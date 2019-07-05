In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Markets this week: Nifty PSU Bank up 3%, metal index falls; Indiabulls Housing top gainer

Updated : July 05, 2019 07:16 PM IST

The benchmark indices ended the Budget week in the green with Sensex up 0.3 percent and Nifty rising 0.2 percent compared to last week.
The indices gained in the first four days of the week amid excitement ahead of the Budget, however, they fell over 1 percent after the Budget presentation.
Indiabulls Housing was the best performer on the Nifty this week, up 19.7 percent.
Markets this week: Nifty PSU Bank up 3%, metal index falls; Indiabulls Housing top gainer
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV