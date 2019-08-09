#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Markets this week: Indices snap 4-week losing streak; Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel top gainers

Updated : August 09, 2019 04:55 PM IST

For the week, the NSE Nifty was 1 percent higher and the BSE Sensex was up 1.25 percent.
The Nifty Auto rose the most, up over 3 percent each followed by the Nifty IT.
Auto stocks gained amid reports that the govt may postpone the roll-out of registration fee hike.
Markets this week: Indices snap 4-week losing streak; Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel top gainers
