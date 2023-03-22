Markets keeping it light today with all eyes on the FOMC meeting

Overnight the cues from the U.S. markets were positive while indices closed higher for the second straight session. The S&P500 has managed to end above it’s 200 day moving average which is an important signal.

ITS GAME DAY !

Markets are keeping it light today given the fact that later in the day we have the FOMC decision. The Nifty and the Bank Nifty are trading flat to slightly higher.

Sectors like PSU banks and autos are doing well. Broader markets are also in fine shape with Smallcap Index up over 0.8%. Insurance stocks are doing well on the back of a CLSA note which says that all negatives for the sector are in the price.

Fed March OIS is pricing >80% chance of a 25bps hike but how Chair Powell Fed balances stability vs inflation in the press conference looks key for market reaction.