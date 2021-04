Indian indices pared morning gains to trade around a percent lower on Tuesday as worries surrounding the second wave of COVID continued. At 3:00 pm, the Sensex was trading 478 points lower at 47,471 while the Nifty was down 132 points at 14,227.

Losses in banking, IT and FMCG stocks mainly dragged the indices during the day.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the midcap index flat and smallcap index up 0.5 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers while UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Shree Cement, and Grasim led the losses.