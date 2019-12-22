#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Markets may witness consolidation in holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts

Updated : December 22, 2019 07:27 PM IST

Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from December 23.
They will be replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India.
The reshuffle can lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios, experts said.
Markets may witness consolidation in holiday-shortened week ahead, say analysts
