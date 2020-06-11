Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open on a flat note on Fed's gloomy outlook

Supreme Court to consider allowing telcos to pay AGR dues over 20 years
In what could be a pivotal day for the Indian telecom sector, the Supreme Court will take up the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case on Thursday. The Justice Arun Mishra-led bench of the court is likely to consider the issue of allowing telecom firms to pay the mammoth AGR dues worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore in a staggered fashion spread over 20 years. In March, before the commencement of the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had moved the Supreme Court proposing staggered payment over 20 years for telecom firms to discharge their AGR dues. More Here
Bharti Infratel-Indus Tower merger may finally go through: Here's what the deal could look like
After five extensions to the deadline, the Bharti Infratel board is set to meet on June 11 to take the final decision on merger with Indus Towers. In a statement to stock exchanges, Bharti Infratel had said, "The Board has decided to meet on 11th June, 2020 to take the final decision on the matter, keeping in mind the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders." Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the merger will be closed and completed with some changes in the contours from what was discussed when the deal was signed in April 2018. More here
S&P affirms India's long-term sovereign credit rating, outlook
Standard and Poor’s affirmed its rating on India’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment-grade level and retained its stable outlook on the economy on Wednesday. India’s long-term rating was affirmed at ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook while the short-term rating was held at ‘A-3’. Earlier this month, Moody’s downgraded India to a notch above junk, falling in line with other global agencies, but also cut its outlook to ‘negative’ on the back of rising debt and persistent stress in the financial system.
Oil prices drop on concerns about patchy demand recovery, record U.S. stocks
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic would take years. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures erased gains from Wednesday, falling as low as $38.42 a barrel. The benchmark contract was down 2.5 percent, or 99 cents, at $38.61 at 0211 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 2.2 percent, or 92 cents, to $40.81 a barrel, also giving up gains from Wednesday.
Global Markets: Asia stock rush pauses, bonds rally on sober Fed
Asian shares eased on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery. Still, stock losses were modest given the scale of their recent rise. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 percent, a natural pause after 10 straight sessions of gains. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 1.1 percent as the yen firmed, while Chinese blue chips were off 0.4 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.
US Fed sees interest rates staying near zero through 2022, GDP bouncing to 5% next year
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates near zero and indicated that’s where they’ll stay as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the rate decision, central bankers projected Wednesday that the economy will shrink 6.5% in 2020, a year that saw an unprecedented halting of business activity in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. However, 2021 is expected to show a 5% gain followed by 3.5% in 2022.
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended higher Wednesday led by gains in banks, IT and realty stocks. Investor sentiment was boosted amid hopes of economic recovery on opening up of businesses improved global risk appetite, analysts said. The Sensex ended 290.36 points or 0.86 percent higher at 34,247.05 while the Nifty rallied 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to settle at 10,116.15. Gains were supported by broader markets as well with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty smallcap indices rising 1.22 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.
