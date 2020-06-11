Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open on a flat note on Fed's gloomy outlook

Bharti Infratel-Indus Tower merger may finally go through: Here's what the deal could look like

After five extensions to the deadline, the Bharti Infratel board is set to meet on June 11 to take the final decision on merger with Indus Towers. In a statement to stock exchanges, Bharti Infratel had said, "The Board has decided to meet on 11th June, 2020 to take the final decision on the matter, keeping in mind the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders." Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the merger will be closed and completed with some changes in the contours from what was discussed when the deal was signed in April 2018. More here