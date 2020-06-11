  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on June 11
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

live now

Last Update 5 minutes ago
auto refresh

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open on a flat note on Fed's gloomy outlook

Pranati Deva | Published: June 11, 2020 07:40 AM IST

event highlights

Stock Market Live: The Indian Indices are likely to open flat on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve’s dour economic outlook spooked investors. US Fed kept interest rates near zero through 2022 and indicated that’s where they’ll stay as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the rate decision, central bankers projected Wednesday that the economy will shrink 6.5 percent in 2020.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement