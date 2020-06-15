  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares slip after mixed Wall Street session
Oil drops after US inventory build renews oversupply concerns
Rupee settles 11 paise lower at 75.47 against US dollar

Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start the week on a negative note on second wave fears

Pranati Deva | Published: June 15, 2020 07:36 AM IST

Stock Market Live: Indian indices are likely to start the week on a negative note as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens. SGX Nifty, trading 39 points lower at 9,860, also indicates a lower start for Sensex, Nifty.

