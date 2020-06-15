Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start the week on a negative note on second wave fears

Pharma giant AstraZeneca strikes deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines
Pharma giant AstraZeneca has struck a deal with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance to supply up to 400 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The alliance forged by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands to speed up production of a coronavirus vaccine is set to take delivery by the end of 2020 of a vaccine being tested by the University of Oxford. The agreement struck Saturday aims to make the vaccine available to other European countries that wish to take part.The cost is expected to be offset by funding from the governments.
Citi On RBI Reserves Hitting $500 billion
RBI’s rolling 12-month intervention could have already crossed 2 percent of GDP which could invite some caution from the US Treasury report and create unease in India-US relations.
7 Sensex firms lose Rs 78,127 crore in valuation; HDFC Bank takes biggest hit
Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies together lost Rs 78,127.74 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank taking the biggest knock. From the top-10 list, only Reliance Industries Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and HDFC ended the week with gains. HDFC Bank's market valuation plunged Rs 28,391.71 crore to Rs 5,39,305.38 crore. The market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 13,638.89 crore to reach Rs 3,05,456.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked Rs 11,882.72 crore to Rs 2,53,197.91 crore. In contrast, RIL added Rs 5,198.31 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 10,07,204.41 crore. HDFC's valuation jumped Rs 4,555.28 crore to reach Rs 3,10,486.85 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by Rs 4,464.15 crore to close the trading week at Rs 4,94,862.23 crore.
L Catterton to invest Rs 1895 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.4% stake
Private equity firm L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake, making it the tenth public investor in the Reliance Industries technology arm in seven weeks. L Catterton is the largest consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, managing roughly $20 billion of equity investments globally. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 104,326.95 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two tranches) Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton This is also the largest continuous fund raising by a company, globally.
China May industrial output rises 4.4%, lags forecast, retail sales down 2.8%
China’s industrial output expanded 4.4 percent in May from a year earlier but the gain was less than expected, official data showed on Monday, suggesting the economy is still struggling to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected growth to quicken slightly to 5 percent from a year earlier as more businesses resumed production, following a rise of 3.9 percent in April, the first expansion since the virus emerged from China late last year. Retail sales also fell 2.8 percent on-year, more than a predicted 2 percent decline, but pointing to some signs of recovery in consumer demand after a 7.5 percent drop in April.
Global Markets: Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears
Asian markets started the week on the backfoot on Monday while oil prices slipped as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in China sent investors scurrying for safe-havens. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 percent with Australian shares off 0.4 percent and South Korea slipping 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei also fell 0.75 percent. The losses follow a strong rally in global equities since late March, fuelled by central bank and fiscal stimulus and optimism as countries gradually lifted restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday
The Indian indices ended higher on Friday after falling over 2 percent in intra-day deals led by gains in banking and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 242 points higher at 33,781 while the Nifty rose 71 points to settle at 9,973. The indices started the day on a weak note following global peers over fears that a resurgence of infections could impact economic recovery. However, the Sensex rebounded over 1400 points from day's low in the last 1 hour of trade. Gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel also helped turn the indices green.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Market Live Blog
Good morning, readers! This is the market's desk of CNBC-TV18. Welcome to our market blog, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in the stock market, business and economy. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters. If you are an investor, here is wishing you a great trading day. Good luck!