Stock Market Live: Indian indices set to start the week on a negative note on second wave fears

First up, here is quick catchup of what happened in the markets on Friday



The Indian indices ended higher on Friday after falling over 2 percent in intra-day deals led by gains in banking and auto stocks. The Sensex ended 242 points higher at 33,781 while the Nifty rose 71 points to settle at 9,973. The indices started the day on a weak note following global peers over fears that a resurgence of infections could impact economic recovery. However, the Sensex rebounded over 1400 points from day's low in the last 1 hour of trade. Gains in index heavyweights like RIL, HDFC Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel also helped turn the indices green.