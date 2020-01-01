Markets last decade: Sensex, Nifty rose over 100%; FMCG, bank, IT top gainers

The benchmark indices gave over 100 percent return in the last decade. Between 2010 and 2019, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 surged 136 and 133 percent, respectively.

Over the last ten years, the Nifty returned the most in 2014, up 31 percent after the National Democratic Alliance led by Narendra Modi won the general election. It was followed by a 28.6 percent rise in 2017 and 27.7 percent upswing in 2012. In 2019, the index gained 12 percent.

The index delivered negative returns in only two of the last ten years. It declined 24 percent in 2011 amid high inflation, higher interest rates, depreciating rupee, and slowing economic growth. The index also fell 4 percent in 2015 on account of poor corporate earnings and the Bharatiya Janata Party's loss in Delhi and Bihar state elections.

Meanwhile, the 30-share index, which gained 14 percent in 2019 has also followed a similar trend. The Sensex rose over 30 percent in 2014, 27 percent in 2017, 25 percent in 2012, and 17 percent in 2010.

Broader markets

As in 2019, the majority of the rally was led by largecaps in the past decade as well even as BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices rose 109 percent and 48 percent respectively in this time.

The broader markets have been losing momentum for the last two years amid corporate governance issues, defaults, rating downgrades, and liquidity crunch.

The BSE Midcap lost 13.6 percent and the BSE Smallcap declined 23.7 percent in 2018. However, the situation improved in 2019 with the indices falling 4 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

The midcap and smallcap indices recorded their worst performance of the decade in 2011 losing 34.8 percent and 43.6 percent respectively that year. Meanwhile, they surged most in 2014, up 54 percent and 66 percent, respectively. Years 2012 and 2017 also witnessed robust returns from the broader markets.

Sectors

Among sectors, Nifty Metal lost the most, down over 40 percent amid volatility in commodity prices around the globe. The metal space still hasn't recovered from the 2008 crisis. In the last four years, China has increased the production of cheap metals making it a bad ten years for metals. The US-China trade deal remains the singular hope.

Nifty Realty followed Nifty Metals among the laggards, down 35 percent during the decade. The sector has been hit by developments like demonetization, introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the introduction of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 or RERA.

The sector was under pressure in the first half of the decade but benefited in the second half as global crude prices fell. However, gains were capped after the government increased duties on oil. The sector rose by over 55 percent in ten years.

Another major underperformer was the PSU Bank. The Nifty PSU Bank index lost 24 percent in ten years mostly on account of rising bad loans.

Autos, banks, FMCG and IT were the major sectors that drove the rally in the markets over the last decade. FMCG has been a consistent performer, rising the most, giving over 300 percent returns in the last ten years.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty IT have risen 256 percent and 169 percent in this time. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also gained 164 percent, and 114 percent, respectively.

Auto was the only major sector that has turned towards negative territory in the last couple of years. The sector fell 10 percent in 2019.

Stocks

The decade, despite the downfalls, has been in favour of advances. In the Nifty50 index, only five stocks have given negative returns for the decade—Vedanta, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Steel, and Yes Bank. Major gainers include Bajaj Finance, rising over 13,000 percent, followed by Eicher Motors, which rose 3,200 percent. Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Asian Paints rose 895-2,600 percent in this period.

Among midcaps and smallcaps, Avanti Feeds surged over 36,000 percent, while Caplin Point Labs rallied 17,700 percent. PI Industries, Astra Poly Technik, Relaxo Footwears, Symphony, Ajanta Pharma, Atul, La Opala, and V-Guard Industries were some of the other major performers of the decade.