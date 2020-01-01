#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Markets last decade: Sensex, Nifty rose over 100%; FMCG, bank, IT top gainers

Updated : January 01, 2020 03:56 PM IST

The benchmark indices gave over 100 percent return in the last decade. Between 2010 and 2019, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50 surged 136 and 133 percent, respectively.
The indices delivered negative returns in only two out of the last ten years.
Among sectors, Nifty Metal lost the most, down over 40 percent amid volatility in commodity prices around the globe.
