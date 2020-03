The financial year 2019-2020 (FY20) has been the worst year for the Indian indices since FY09 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and its intensifying impact on the already slowing economy. Apart from the coronavirus, US-China trade war, Yes Bank crisis, slowing earnings growth, and slowdown led by a decline in demand also dragged the indices in FY20.

The benchmark indices declined around 25 percent in FY20, the biggest decline since FY09 when it fell 36 percent. However, in FY19, the indices were up 15 percent.

The market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded around Rs 40 lakh crore in FY20.

Most brokerages have also cut their GDP forecasts to around 2.5 percent from over 4.5 percent previously due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the virus. Bank of America Merill Lynch (BofAML) also said that it estimates that a month's shutdown will cost about 50 bps of annual GDP.

The Sensex recorded an over 9,200 points or 24 percent falling FY20, while Nifty also shed over 3000 points or 26 percent this year.

Meanwhile, the broader markets also witnessed selloff, in line with benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index lost 32 percent in FY20, its worst fall since the global financial crisis of FY09 when it slumped 54 percent. Similarly, the smallcap index also cracked 36 percent in FY20 worst since a 58 percent decline in FY09.

On the Nifty50 index, Nestle (49 percent), Bharti Airtel (46 percent), HUL (33 percent), Dr. Reddy's (13 percent), and Asian Paints (12 percent) were the only gainers. Top losers on the index included IndusInd Bank, Zee, Vedanta, Tata Motors, ONGC, M&M, and GAIL India, Hindalco, Axis Bank, UPL, IOC, and JSW Steel down over 50 percent each.

All sectoral indices were negative in FY20. Nifty PSU Banks lost the most, 60 percent followed by Nifty Media, down 58 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto also lost 48 percent and 43 percent in FY20. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and Nifty Realty shed around 35 percent each and Nifty Fin Services fell 26 percent for the year.