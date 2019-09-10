Markets closed today on account of Moharram

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Moharram.

On Monday, Indian shares ended higher led by gains in banking and auto stocks, amid easing US-China trade tensions. Trade sentiment improved on the expectation of stimulus from central banks around the world. The Sensex ended 164 points higher at 37,145, while the broader Nifty50 index added 57 points to end the day at 11,003.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty IT, ended in green for the day. Yes Bank, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Bharti Airtel were top Nifty gainers, rising between 2 and 4.5 percent.

On the global front, Asian stocks were little moved ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan unchanged. Japan's Nikkei stock index was up 0.36 percent, while Australian shares fell 0.24 percent.

The ECB is all but certain to introduce a package of monetary easing and stimulus measures on Thursday due to the ongoing U.S.-Sino trade war and signs of a global economic slowdown, but markets doubt it will opt for a massive extension of bond purchases known as quantitative easing.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also widely expected to cut interest rates next week as policymakers race to shield the global economy from risks, which also include Britainâ€™s planned exit from the European Union.

Over on Wall Street, US stocks closed mixed on Monday, as the market was weighed on declining healthcare stocks, yet supported by investors' optimism about potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.