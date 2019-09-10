Market
Markets closed today on account of Moharram
Updated : September 10, 2019 07:38 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Moharram.
On Monday, Indian shares ended higher led by gains in banking and auto stocks, amid easing US-China trade tensions.
On the global front, Asian stocks were little moved ahead of the European Central Bank's upcoming meeting.
