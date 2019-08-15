Market
Markets closed today on account of Independence Day
Updated : August 15, 2019 07:22 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Independence day.
On Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday, followed by Asian peers, after Washington delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports,.
Globally, Asian stocks slumped to more than two-month lows in early Asian trade on Thursday.
