Market
Markets closed today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti
Updated : November 12, 2019 07:32 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.
On Monday, Indian shares ended flat after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week.
On the global front, Asian share markets got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday amid uncertainty over both the Sino-US trade talks and the domestic political situation in Hong Kong.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more