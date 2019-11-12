Markets closed today on account of Gurunanak Jayanti

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

On Monday, Indian shares ended flat after a volatile trade on Monday after Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook for the country last week and as the absence of fresh triggers kept markets range-bound.

A last-hour recovery helps the market close in the green. The Sensex gained 200 points from lows to end with minor gains of 21 points at 40,345, while the broader Nifty50 index added 5 points but more crucially held onto the 11,900 peak closing at 11,913.

Among stocks, Yes Bank, Zee, BPCL, GAIL, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Cipla, and Hindalco led the losses.

The banks outperform frontline indices as the Nifty Bank closed above 31,000, up 1.3 percent. Major buying was seen in media, realty and banking sectors. The Nifty Media index rose the most, up 2.8 percent, followed by Nifty Private Bank, up 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Realty rose 0.7 percent. However, among losers, Nifty FMCG fell 0.46 percent, Nifty IT shed 0.53 percent, and Nifty Auto declined 0.22 percent.

On the global front, Asian share markets got off to a sluggish start on Tuesday amid uncertainty over both the Sino-US trade talks and the domestic political situation in Hong Kong.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.05 percent, following a sharp 1.2 percent pullback on Monday. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat, while South Korean stocks inched up 0.3 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 was off 0.1 percent in quiet trade.