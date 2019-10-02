Market
Markets closed today on account of Gandhi Jayanti
Updated : October 02, 2019 07:51 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
On Tuesday, Indian shares settled one percent lower on Tuesday dragged mainly by heavy selloffs in shares of banking stocks.
On the global front, shares retreated to one-month lows on Wednesday after US manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade-low.
