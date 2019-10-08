Markets closed today on account of Dussehra

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dussehra.

On Monday, Indian shares ended lower on Monday, following muted trade on Asian peers, led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks. The indices extended losses after RBI in its October monetary policy cut FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent earlier.

The Sensex ended 141 points lower at 37,532, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 48 points to end the day at 11,126. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap fell 0.3 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index shed 1.2 percent.

Yes Bank, Zee, Britannia, Axis Bank, and Nestle were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while BPCL, JSW Steel, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, and Cipla led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. Nifty Pharma fell the most, down 3.4 percent, followed by Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, and Nift Realty, down around 1.2 percent each. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty IT, and Nifty Auto also witnessed selling during the day. Meanwhile, Nifty Media and Nifty Private Bank were among the top gaining sectors.

On the global front, Asian shares inched up in early trade, with investors cautious ahead of tense US-China trade talks while the Turkish lira slipped over concerns about Ankara’s planned incursion in northern Syria.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.53 percent. Chinese markets will reopen after a one-week holiday. Hong Kong-listed ETFs linked to Shanghai 50 index have fallen 0.8 percent this period. Hong Kong was closed too on Monday.