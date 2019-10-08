#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Markets closed today on account of Dussehra

Updated : October 08, 2019 07:28 AM IST

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dusshera.
On Monday, Indian shares ended lower on Monday, following muted trade on Asian peers, led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks.
On the global front, Asian shares inched up in early trade, with investors cautious ahead of tense US-China trade talks.
Markets closed today on account of Dussehra
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV