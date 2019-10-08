Market
Markets closed today on account of Dussehra
Updated : October 08, 2019 07:28 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of Dusshera.
On Monday, Indian shares ended lower on Monday, following muted trade on Asian peers, led by losses in pharma, metal and OMC stocks.
On the global front, Asian shares inched up in early trade, with investors cautious ahead of tense US-China trade talks.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more